Kazakhfilm joins Asia-Pacific Federation of Filmmakers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's studio of feature films and documentaries 'Kazakhfilm' is the first in the CIS to have become a member of the Federation of Filmmakers of the Asia-Pacific Region, Kazinform refers to the press service of the studio.

The decision to include Kazakhfilm into the Federation was made on the 10th Conference of the Board members of Asia-Pacific Film Cooperation -2018 which was held in Beijing.

"Membership in Asia-Pacific Film Cooperation will let Kazakhfilm open new opportunities for joint projects which are now considered as one of the priorities of development of the film studio", Kazakhfilm press service says.





The Federation of film producers of Asia-Pacific Film Cooperation was founded in 1954 by Shào Yìfū, a famous Hong Kong cinematographer, media baron, philanthropist and founder of the Chinese film industry. The main activity of the Federation is to assist in development of film industry, strengthen friendship ties between the cinematographers of the Asia-Pacific and hold regional movie festival which is one of the oldest in Asia.

The members of the Federation are not only the Asia-Pacific countries where movie industry is highly developed and has won world recognition, such as Japan, China, India, and South Korea but also the countries where movie industry is developing rapidly - Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Iran, Pakistan and others - 24 in total.

In 2017, Kazakhfilm carried out a joint project with Indian cinematographers and released domestically a Sachindra Sharma film Love U Family, dubbed in Kazakh, which was shot with participation of Kazakhfilm in Almaty.





One more joint project with Chinese cinematographers is underway. A movie Composer narrates the life of Chinese composer Xi Xinghai who worked in Almaty for the period of the second world war and his friend - famous Kazakh composer Bakhytzhan Baikadamov.