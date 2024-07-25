EN
    Kazakhfilm to release 9 films by 2025

    Photo credit: Instagram @qazaqfilm.kz

    The President of the Kazakhfilm company, Azamat Satybaldy, offered insights into the financial challenges currently faced by the Kazakhstan-based film studio, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    "I am aware that Kazakhfilm is currently facing significant challenges. However, we have developed a comprehensive five-year strategic plan to guide the studio's growth and development. A comprehensive approach will be undertaken, including collaboration with the Kazakh Ministry of Culture. The initial outcomes of this endeavor will be revealed to the public next year. Presently, we are engaged in the production of nine films, four of which are commissioned by the state and five are funded by sponsorships. The inaugural screenings are anticipated to commence in February 2025. It is our aspiration that these premieres will generate a substantial box office revenue,” Satybaldy said.
    Recall that Kazakhfilm will repay the Altyn adam animators’ debt.

