EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 03 April 2024 | GMT +6

    KazakhMys and KAZ Minerals to donate KZT 800 mln to help flood victims

    Floods in Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: parlam.kz

    KAZ Minerals Group and KazakhMys Corporation announced funding to help people affected by floods in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The companies will donate 800 million tenge to build new housing, acquire essential goods for flood-affected communities, and restore damaged infrastructure in the worst-hit areas.

    The companies hope people will soon return to normal when flood impacts are mitigated and damaged infrastructure is repaired.

    Earlier KAZ Minerals and KazakhMys allocated funds to help flood-stricken Ayagoz district and Turkistan region, people suffered from wildfires in Abai region and actively invests in community development projects.

    Tags:
    Business, companies Regions Society Floods in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!