KazakhMys and KAZ Minerals to donate KZT 800 mln to help flood victims

KAZ Minerals Group and KazakhMys Corporation announced funding to help people affected by floods in several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The companies will donate 800 million tenge to build new housing, acquire essential goods for flood-affected communities, and restore damaged infrastructure in the worst-hit areas.

The companies hope people will soon return to normal when flood impacts are mitigated and damaged infrastructure is repaired.

Earlier KAZ Minerals and KazakhMys allocated funds to help flood-stricken Ayagoz district and Turkistan region, people suffered from wildfires in Abai region and actively invests in community development projects.