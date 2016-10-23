Kazakhmys copper production reached 164 thousand tons

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Within nine months Kazakhmys Corporation LLP has produced 163,8 thousand tons of copper in cathodic equivalent, the company press service told Kazinform.

"This figure has exceeded the same period of 2015 by 3,4 thousand tons (+2%). The average content of copper in ore equaled 0,95% which is above 9% planned", - the message says.

As reported, within this period the beneficiating plant of Kazakhmys has processed 22,1 million tons of ore.

Kazakhmys Corporation LLP plans to produce 224,4 thousand tons of copper in cathodic equivalent in 2016.

"We plan to fulfill the production program of this year in time and with quality. We have all chances to accomplish that. Other than production activity, the company is preparing production and investment programs for 2017. Better working conditions, less incidents and execution of exploration projects will continue to be our main goals in the next year", - Chairman of the Board of Kazakhmys Bakhtiyar Krykpyshev commented.

Kazakhmys is Kazakhstan's largest producer of copper. The company owns eleven mines, four mining and processing factories, two copper-smelting plants and two coal mines.

In 2015 the company processed its own ore into 223 thousand tons of copper in cathodic equivalent, 3040 kg of gold bullions, and 274 tons of affined silver.