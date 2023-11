KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A Kazakhmys worker has died in a mine in Zhezkazgan today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The accident occurred at the mine owned by Zhezkazgantsvetmet company.



"According to preliminary data, the 39-year-old engineman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the uncontrolled motion of trackless equipment," Kazakhmys' press service reports.



A special commission will determined what caused the incident.