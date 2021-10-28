EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:59, 28 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhs and Ukrainians have great resemblance of national memories, view

    None
    None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM ‘Kazakhs and Ukrainians have great resemblance of national memories,» candidate of historical sciences, member of the Ukrainian archaeography and source studies of the Grushevsky National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Vladislav Gribovsky told the international scientific conference Ulyk Ulys-Golden Horde underway in Atyrau.

    «There are many interesting analogies between the histories of Ukraine and Kazakhstan which laid foundation for social, political, ethnic identities of Ukrainians and Kazakhs. For example, national self-identity of Ukrainians and Kazakhs started with the Golden Horde history. Herein lays great resemblance of national memories of Kazakhs and Ukrainians,» Gribovsky said.

    He also stressed that it is crucial to hold often such historical conferences which brings together many participants from all over the world, scientific schools, historical studies approaches. Thus, it creates a platform for sharing experiences between researchers.


    Tags:
    Science and research Ukraine Kazakhstan History of Kazakhstan Events Mangistau region Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!