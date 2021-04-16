Kazakhs Association founded in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM The inaugural meeting of the Association of Kazakhs in Japan took place at the Embassy of Kazakhstan.

This is the first public organisation of its kind to be established in Japan to bring together the Kazakh nationals and ethnic Kazakhs living in the country to maintain mutual contact and support, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

According to the Kazakhstan Embassy’s information, there are 191 Kazakh nationals and about 70 ethnic Kazakhs from China, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan living permanently in Japan for work or study.

During the event, Abdibek Kalybek, head of the Association, who works as a surgeon at Juntendo University Hospital, presented the association's activities.

The association's main areas of activity are the establishment of cooperation between entrepreneurs, the implementation of cultural and humanitarian projects, and information support.

Ambassador Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev stated that amid the COVI-19 pandemic, the Kazakhs living in Japan had demonstrated their unity and joined efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Kazakhstan, which led to the idea to set up an association.

The opening ceremony included a signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Association of Kazakhs in Japan and the «Otandastar» (Compatriots) Foundation.

Magauiya Sarbasov, Vice-president of the «Otandastar» Foundation, in his speech stressed the importance of expanding ties with Kazakhs abroad, informing about the fund's programs to help preserve the linguistic and ethnocultural identity.

Anton Golub, who has been living in Japan since 2015, said that he was very pleased with the creation of the association, as many Kazakh nations wanted to keep in touch with his compatriots while working abroad.

Reference: From 2018, the Association of Kazakh Students in Japan has also been active, the main aim of which is to help them adapt to everyday life, academic processes, and the socio-cultural environment.