Kazakhs claim six medals, first place at int't boxing tournament in Helsinki

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On March 9-11 Helsinki hosted the 37th International Boxing Tournament GeeBee 2018, Kazakhstan Boxing Federation reports.

Kazakhstan at the tournament was represented by six athletes, all of whom reached the finals and five became champions. Thus, in bantamweight, Kairat Yeraliyev bear Hungary's Nándor Csóka, in welterweight Ablaykhan Zhussupov defeated Harris Akbar of the UK, in cruiserweight Vasily Levit was stronger than Ukraine's Konstantin Pinchuk, in heavyweight Kamshibek Kunkabayev beat Briton Solomon Dakros, and in middleweight Bek Nekmaganbet defeated Russia's Artyom Ageyev by knockout in the 40th second.

The only Kazakh to settle for the silver at the GeeBee 2018 was Olzhas Bainiyazov.

Despite being incomplete, the Kazakh team managed to win the first in the tournament with five gold and one silver medal.