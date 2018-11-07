EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:30, 07 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhs from 10 countries to join Intl Arts Festival in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana is getting ready to host the International Arts Festival The Sacred Kazakh Land today which brings together as many as 50 candidates from 10 countries - France, Afghanistan, Turkey, Iran, Kazakhstan etc., Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The participants will compete in traditional applied art, poetry and singing terme.

    Terme is a genre of both Kazakh poetry and vocal music. Terme is an edification presented in a musical and poetic form. It is a type of verse and song.

    Head of the Branch of the World Kazakhs Association in Astana and Akmola region Karlygash Bekpatshakyzy says the festival is a popular annual event. This year we plan to hold the event in Astana. Regional festivals will be held in all the regions next year.

    According to the organizers, the festival is important for strengthening the ties with the compatriots living abroad.

    The Prize Fund of the International Arts Festival is 3 million tenge.

    The event is organized by the World Association of Kazakhstan and Otandastar Foundation under the aegis of the Kazakh Ministry of Culture and Sport.

    Tags:
    Astana Compatriots Fellow nationals Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!