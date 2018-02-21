Kazakhs in China praise adoption of new Latinized alphabet

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Kazakh diaspora in China applauds President Nazarbayev approving the new version of the Kazakh alphabet, says famous Chinese Kazakh writer, member of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, Akbar Mazhit.

Mr. Mazhit notes that amidst the rapid changes in the modern world, digitalization and spiritual modernization of Kazakhstan, the adoption of a new alphabet is a truly historic event and that he personally is happy the people's opinion was taken into account and the most favorable and comfortable conditions for its use were created.

According to him, Kazakhs in China consider the new alphabet easy to use and master, as they have been using a Latin-based script in the past transliterate Kazakh words.

Akbar Mazhit is a member of the China Writers Association and the World Nations Writers' Union established in 2014 in Kazakhstan, laureate of the state prize of China, editor-in-chief of the China Writers Association's Chinese Writers magazine. He writes in Chinese and is the author of 28 books, including translations of Abay's works.