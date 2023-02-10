EN
    11:01, 10 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhs in Istanbul send aid to quake-battered Turkiye

    ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM The Kazakh General Consulate in Istanbul, our citizens and students studying there, as well as members of the local Diaspora, are taking an active part in providing humanitarian aid to the quake-hit regions of Turkiye, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

    The cargo including child nutrition, children’s clothes, diapers, foodstuff, winter clothing, blankets, etc. worth some 160,000 dollars was already sent there.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers joined the search and rescue operations as the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

