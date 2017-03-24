Kazakhs spend 15 percent more than last year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Retail sales in Kazakhstan in February 2017 amounted to KZT567.8bln, which is 1.9 percent higher than in January. Kazakh citizens' expenses have increased 15.4 percent than the year before, according to ranking.kz.

The highest monthly growth against the month of January has been recorded in Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions, +14.7 percent (KZT19.7bln) and +10.7 percent (KZT17.6bln) respectively.

The share of metropolises in all retail sales keeps rising: 42.8 percent in February 2017, 42.5 percent in January 2017, and 41.3 percent a year ago.

Comparing to the last year the share of non-food goods in the total retail sales has increased from 61.4 to 66.7 percent.

Trade companies prefer having the official status of a legal entity. Thus, the share of individual entrepreneurs in the total amount of retail sales has reduced from 46.3 percent in February 2016 to just 40.8 percent in February this year.

A registered sales receipt per one average citizen in February has amounted to KZT56,100 which is KZT1,000 higher than in January, and KZT7,200 higher than a year ago.

The highest average receipts have been recorded in Almaty, KZT106,200 (+KZT3,300 against January), and in Atyrau region KZT68,900 per citizen (+KZT8,800 for month).