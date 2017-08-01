Kazakhs win 2 gold medals at Combat Jiu-Jitsu World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh athletes have won two gold medals at the Combat Ju-Jutsu World Championship among adults and youth held in Split, Croatia, from July 28 to 30, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Association.

Kazakhstanis Yerlan Tleumbetov, Temirlan Aissadilov, Shyngys Parimbekov and Alisher Umitbekov were among athletes from 30 countries competing in the world championship. The team was coached and accompanied by the honored jiu-jitsu coach of Kazakhstan Kanat Tleumbetov.

In a tough fight Kazakh jiu-jitsu practitioners took home gold and bronze medals

It was Temirlan Aissadilov from Almaty city who collected the first gold medal for Kazakhstan fighting athletes in Men's 70 kg weight category.

Yerlan Tleumbetov won the second gold medal becoming the world champion in combat systems (76 kg) and proving his well-deserved title of Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is noteworthy that Yerlan became a five-time world champion, 3 times among adults and 2 times among youth.

"Entering the international arena, we represent the honor of our country. During a fight, I always remember that my victory is the victory of entire Kazakhstan," Yerlan Tleumbetov posted on Instagram.

Alisher Umitbekov clinched the third medal, a bronze one, in the weight category of 70 kg.

The silver medal went to Shyngys Parimbekov in 65 kg weight class.