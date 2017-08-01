21:11, 01 August 2017 | GMT +6
Kazakhs win silver at Asian Volleyball Championship
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Asian Volleyball Championship finished in Surabaya this week, Indonesia, Sports.kz reports.
In the final, Japan outplayed the Kazakh squad in four sets - 25:13, 25:20, 25:27, 25:23.
In the bronze final, South Korea beat the hosts Indonesia (25:16, 25:21, 25:13).
It should be noted that Kazakh players repeated their success of 1993, when they also won the second place in the Asian Championship, losing to South Korea (11:15, 5:15, 13:15 - back then all sets were played to 15 points).