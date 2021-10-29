Kazakhstan 1,697 new COVID cases, total at 936,084

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 1,697 new cases of coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reports.

136 fresh cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 222 in Almaty, 34 in Shymkent, 142 in Akmola region, 54 in Aktobe region, 134 in Almaty region, 24 in Atyrau region, 120 in East Kazakhstan, 30 in Zhambyl region, 48 in West Kazakhstan, 136 in Karaganda region, 131 in Kostanay region, 46 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Mangistau region, 236 in Pavlodar region, 163 in North Kazakhstan, 30 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s count to 936,084.