Kazakhstan 104th in the world for COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is put 104th in the world according to COVID-19 cases, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said that the global COVID-19 situation is not stable, noting that over 167 million COVID-19 cases have so far been reported around the world, with over 450 thousand new cases registered each day. Over 3.4 million people have died of the virus, with the fatality rate at 2.1%.

According to him, Kazakhstan is ranked 104th out of 221 countries in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases, and 111th in terms of COVID-19 deaths.

Notably, Kazakhstan is in the «yellow zone» according to the COVID-19 spread map.

Earlier at the session the Kazakh health minister said that Almaty, Nur-Sultan cities, Akmola, Atyrau, and Karaganda regions are placed in the «red zone». West Kazakhstan region is between the coronavirus «red» and «yellow zones». Shymkent city, Aktobe, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Mangistau, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the «yellow zone». The remaining five areas are put in the «green zone» for COVID-19.