Kazakhstan 108th in the world in terms of COVID-19 incidence – Health Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi revealed that 10 regions of the country are still in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Based on the global ranking of COVID-19 incidence, Kazakhstan is placed 108th in the world, Minister Tsoi said at the regular session of the Kazakh Government on Tuesday morning.

According to the minister, 10 areas, including the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions, are in the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection. Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay regions and Shymkent city are in the ‘yellow zone’. Two regions – Turkestan and North Kazakhstan – are in the ‘green zone’.

Alexei Tsoi added that the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan is relatively stable since incidence rate had fallen from by 8% in the past week.

He noted that regions of the country continue to observe the restrictive measures and adjust it in response to the epidemiological situation.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 311,400 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.