Kazakhstan 119th in cost of living rating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has ranked 119th in the annual rating of cost of living in different countries of the world according to Numbeo. In 2015 the country ranked 62nd.

In total 122 states have participated in the rating. The ten countries with the most affordable cost of living are India (122nd place), Moldova (121), Pakistan (120), Kazakhstan (119), Nepal (118), Ukraine (117), Georgia (116), Algeria (115), Azerbaijan (114) and Columbia (113).



The countries were assessed per a range of parameters, including cost of rent, food, services and public transport, Krysha.kz wrote. In Kazakhstan the monthly fee one-bedroom apartment in a city center amounts to KZT 92,000, fitness club membership - KZT 14,000, movie ticket - KZT1,200. One litter bottle of water costs KZT 141, milk - KZT 244, 1 kg of potato - KZT115, bus fare KZT 80.



Among post-Soviet countries Kazakhstan follows Armenia (101), Russia (91), Belarus (88), Uzbekistan (72), Lithuania (68), Latvia (67), Estonia (58).



The most expensive place to live, according to the rating, is Bermuda islands, Switzerland and Bahamas. The top ten expensive countries are Norway, Island, Denmark, Singapore, Luxemburg, Kuwait and Hong Kong.