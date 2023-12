ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The FINA World Championships is underway in Kazan, Russia these days, Sports.kz reports.

Kazakhstan men's water polo team outclassed South Africa in 11th-12th place match on Thursday (August 6).

Team Kazakhstan beat the South African water polo players 11:7 (4:2, 1:2, 2:1, 4:2) and clinched the 11th place.