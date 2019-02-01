Kazakhstan 2-0 ahead of Portugal in Davis Cup duel

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and his stunning serve created the first sensation in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers against Portugal today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 21-year-old Bublik stunned world №39 Joao Sousa of Portugal in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. During the match the Kazakhstani fired 25 aces and sealed the opener in 2 hours and 22 minutes.



The second rubber between Mikhail Kukushkin and Pedro Sousa also ended in Kazakhstan's favor. Kukushkin destroyed Sousa 6-2, 6-0, giving our country a 2-0 lead.



Tomorrow, Alexandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin will clash with Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa in the doubles rubber.

