EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:28, 01 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan 2-0 ahead of Portugal in Davis Cup duel

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and his stunning serve created the first sensation in the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Qualifiers against Portugal today, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 21-year-old Bublik stunned world №39 Joao Sousa of Portugal in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 6-4. During the match the Kazakhstani fired 25 aces and sealed the opener in 2 hours and 22 minutes.

    The second rubber between Mikhail Kukushkin and Pedro Sousa also ended in Kazakhstan's favor. Kukushkin destroyed Sousa 6-2, 6-0, giving our country a 2-0 lead.

    Tomorrow, Alexandr Nedovyesov and Timur Khabibulin will clash with Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa in the doubles rubber.

    Photo credit: Reuters

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!