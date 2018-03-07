Kazakhstan-2050 coalition supports President’s initiatives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nationwide Coalition of Democratic Forces "Kazakhstan-2050" has supported "the five social initiatives" of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Kazinform reports.

Below is the text published by the Coalition.



The Address of the Nationwide Coalition of Democratic Forces "Kazakhstan-2050"

Dear Kazakhstanis!

"The Five Social Initiatives" outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev is a strong consolidating platform of national and social unity of Kazakhstan people.

President Nazarbayev emphasized that the values of social state and the principles of social justice are the permanent strategic priorities of our state.

The leader of the nation has defined the actions program which is close and clear for all Kazakhstani people.

Affordable housing and education, support of enterpreneurs, employment, growth of population income - all of these are timely measures for effective modernization of social policy.

The five social initiatives of the President are one more manifestation of social well-being and unity of people as the main priority of independent Kazakhstan.

These initiatives demonstrate that national interests and wellbeing of the population of Kazakhstanis are the basis of the state course of the President. Even in the hardest economic situations the social liability of the state remained the key priority in the national agenda.

We are certain that the new social initiatives of the President will improve life quality of all Kazakhstani people and lay the foundation of pragmatic Kazakhstan's model of social state and national well-being.

The new objectives will require coherent effective work of state agencies and entire civil society.

We call all members of our coalition and representatives of social society to take active part in this work.

People's participation and people's control is the guarantee of effective implementation of social initiatives of the President's initiatives," the message reads.