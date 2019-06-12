EN
    16:56, 12 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan 2050 Movement: Kazakhstan nation made choice by supporting new President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan 2050 National Movement has congratulated the elected President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    "Kazakhstan 2050 National Movement created at the initiative of Yelbasy (Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev) congratulates the elected President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev!

    With the support of the political course of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, as reflected in the Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy, we are sure that Kazakhstan will join the world's top 30 developed countries!

    Our movement supports strong values, national unity, interethnic and interfaith harmony, civil equality, and the trinity of languages, tolerance, rich traditions and culture of the Kazakh people.

    The election has taken place and the results have been announced. It is time to start actual work. The nation of Kazakhstan made its choice by supporting the new President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    We are confident that, as the newly elected President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clear plans and will fulfill them decently and in a good manner! We wish good luck in developing our country!" the statement says.

