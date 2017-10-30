‘Kazakhstan-2050' movement upholds decision to switch to Latinized Kazakh script

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Nationwide Movement "Kazakhstan-2050" upholds the decision to switch the Kazakh language to the Latin-based script, Kazinform reports.

"The 27th of October 2017 has become another historical milestone in the history of our country. The Nationwide Movement "Kazakhstan-2050" and all its members upheld President Nazarbayev's idea to switchover the Kazakh alphabet to the Latin-based script viewing it as a cornerstone of successful and prosperous future. We are convinced the new Latin-based alphabet marks the new milestone in the development of our country. The Latin script serves as the foundation for many languages, including the majority of Turkic states, proving its effectiveness and relevance. The Latin alphabet unites millions of people around the world and dozens of fraternal nations. We, the members of the Nationwide Movement "Kazakhstan-2050", believe that the transition to the Latinized Kazakh script will help us become not only the part of the progressive world, but also blend into the huge family of nations that use the Latin script. It also gives us a chance to become the united Kazakhstani nation that continues to grow," the Nationwide Movement "Kazakhstan-2050" said in a statement.



It was also noted that the Latin alphabet without question dominates the technological progress, software programming language and serves as the foundation of the majority of global languages.