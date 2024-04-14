EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:43, 14 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan 2nd in medal standings of World Deaf Judo Championships 2024

    sport
    Photo: Olympic.kz

    Kazakhstan ended up second in the medal standings of the World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 taken place in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    On day two of the tournament, Kazakhstani judoka Toktarbek Aidarbek grabbed gold in the 100kg category.

    Aidos Tugelbayev (90kg), Anna Kramorova (87kg) and Ekaterina Chebysheva (78kg) claimed silver.

    Bronze went to Anastasiya Timoshensko (70kg), Yerkebulan Kanafin (81kg) and Sabyrzhan Khapizov (100kg).

    The World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 brought together over 300 athletes from 24 countries.

    IN total, team Kazakhstan claimed three gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

    Tags:
    Judo Sport
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!