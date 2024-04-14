Kazakhstan 2nd in medal standings of World Deaf Judo Championships 2024

Kazakhstan ended up second in the medal standings of the World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 taken place in Turkestan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

On day two of the tournament, Kazakhstani judoka Toktarbek Aidarbek grabbed gold in the 100kg category.

Aidos Tugelbayev (90kg), Anna Kramorova (87kg) and Ekaterina Chebysheva (78kg) claimed silver.

Bronze went to Anastasiya Timoshensko (70kg), Yerkebulan Kanafin (81kg) and Sabyrzhan Khapizov (100kg).

The World Deaf Judo Championships 2024 brought together over 300 athletes from 24 countries.

IN total, team Kazakhstan claimed three gold, six silver and four bronze medals.