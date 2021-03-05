EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:10, 05 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan 3-day weather forecast issued

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The National Met Office Kazhydromet has issued the weather forecast for March 6-8, 2021, Kazinform reports.

    Due to North Atlantic cyclones nearing Kazakhstan rapid changes in warm and cold air masses are expected in the next three days, resulting in large swings in air temperature and atmospheric pressure.

    Precipitation such as snow and rain, fog, ice slick, ground blizzard, and high wind are in store in places for the country.


