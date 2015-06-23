ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO is important for future stabilization of the global economy, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the USA to Kazakhstan George Krol said prior to the meeting with Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova.

The Ambassador noted he was glad to hear the news about Kazakhstan's WTO accession.

"It meets our interests because Kazakhstan plays an important role in the global economy and has to be a member of the WTO. We supported Kazakhstan's WTO accession and will continue to support Kazakhstan," G. Krol said.

Besides, Kazakhstan noted that Kazakhstan was one of the biggest economies of the region and had to take its niche in the WTO.