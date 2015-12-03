Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Ethiopia partakes in meeting of Committee of African Union in Sudan
STC was organized by the Directorate of Women's Affairs and Gender Development of the African Union Commission. It was attended by the Mrs. Fatima Khalid, spouse of the President of Sudan; Dr. Jalal Yousuf Al-Degair, Representative of the President of the Republic of the Sudan; Hon. Abigail S.E. Damasane, Vice-Chairperson of the AU Commission; Mrs. Leila Ben Ali, Director General of the Women, Gender and Development Directorate of the African Union; leadership of the AU; Ministers of Women Affairs AU member states, Kazinform refers to Foreign Ministry. The visit of Yerlik Ali to Khartoum is part of Kazakhstan's support of gender equality issues in Africa. In this regard, Kazakhstan has financed the publication of the main document - the "Mid-Term Report of African Women's Decade 2010-2020". The publication of this report is scheduled on the eve of the 26th AU Summit in January 2016.