KHARTOUM. KAZINFORM - On November 28, 2015 Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Yerlik Ali as Permanent Representative to the African Union took part in the first meeting of the 1st Specialized Technical Committee (STC) on Gender Equality and Women Empowerment of the African Union at the ministerial level, held in Khartoum, Sudan.

STC was organized by the Directorate of Women's Affairs and Gender Development of the African Union Commission. It was attended by the Mrs. Fatima Khalid, spouse of the President of Sudan; Dr. Jalal Yousuf Al-Degair, Representative of the President of the Republic of the Sudan; Hon. Abigail S.E. Damasane, Vice-Chairperson of the AU Commission; Mrs. Leila Ben Ali, Director General of the Women, Gender and Development Directorate of the African Union; leadership of the AU; Ministers of Women Affairs AU member states, Kazinform refers to Foreign Ministry. The visit of Yerlik Ali to Khartoum is part of Kazakhstan's support of gender equality issues in Africa. In this regard, Kazakhstan has financed the publication of the main document - the "Mid-Term Report of African Women's Decade 2010-2020". The publication of this report is scheduled on the eve of the 26th AU Summit in January 2016.