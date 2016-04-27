ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan 2050 Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030 lay a firm foundation for step-by-step development of our bilateral economic, investment and trade relations. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov has said it today at the press conference following his meeting with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir.

"The new development program offered by Saudi leadership was widely discussed by world media yesterday. The program is very ambitious. We welcome this modern program of diversification-economic development of Saudi Arabia. We are pleased to note that it conforms to our own vision of our country's development," Idrissov said.

"I think these two strategies - Kazakhstan 2050 and Saudi Vision 2030 - lay a firm foundation for step-by-step development of our bilateral economic, investment and trade relations," he added.