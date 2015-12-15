EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:49, 15 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan&#39;s become respected country over last 24 years of its independence - N. Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the way to gaining independence we were inspired by the spirit of our ancestors, and thanks to the hard work of this generation of Kazakhstanis we reached it, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the special event dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan in Astana.

    "People say that life changes in fifty years. However, we have become a globally respected country in just 24 years. We have covered a long and historical way in mere 24 years. The spirit of our ancestors inspired us on our way to our goals. The hard work of this generation of Kazakhstanis allowed us to reach those goals," N. Nazarbayev said.

    According to the President, each generation will have to make its contribution to strengthening of the independence of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    History of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!