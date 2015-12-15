ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the way to gaining independence we were inspired by the spirit of our ancestors, and thanks to the hard work of this generation of Kazakhstanis we reached it, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the special event dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan in Astana.

"People say that life changes in fifty years. However, we have become a globally respected country in just 24 years. We have covered a long and historical way in mere 24 years. The spirit of our ancestors inspired us on our way to our goals. The hard work of this generation of Kazakhstanis allowed us to reach those goals," N. Nazarbayev said.

According to the President, each generation will have to make its contribution to strengthening of the independence of Kazakhstan.