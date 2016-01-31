ASTANA. KAZINFORM In September 2013, Kazakhstan announced its bid to secure a seat as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the years 2017/18.

As a regional leader and global partner in matters of energy security, and a valuable contributor to international peacekeeping missions, Kazakhstan wishes to bring its unique experience and expertise to bear on some of the pressing challenges currently facing the UNSC.

Its bid is based on four central pillars: food security, water security, energy security and nuclear security.

The Republic of Kazakhstan supports peace, prosperity, individual opportunity and economic development, and its government upholds these values and beliefs in its words and in its actions.

As the ninth largest country in the world, with a rich and diverse history spanning more than two thousand years, Kazakhstan has, in the twenty-two years since it first gained its Statehood, learned important lessons about the development of relations with its allies, regional neighbours and international trading partners.

Home to over 130 different nationalities and ethnic groups, Kazakhstan is nothing less than a microcosm of the United Nations. In the spirit of a committed and principled partner in the family of nations, the Republic of Kazakhstan has announced its bid to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in the years 2017-18.

The article was taken from the website of the Kazakhstan Embassy in the U.S. https://www.kazakhembus.com