    10:38, 01 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan&#39;s chairmanship in EEU structures begins Jan 1, 2016

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 1, 2016 Kazakhstan assumes presidency in the Eurasian Economic Union's structures.Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Khristenko made it public at an enlarged meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on December 21, 2015.

    "Since January 1, 2016 Kazakhstan will preside in the structures of the Eurasian Economic Union. Respectively, Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev will head the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," said he.
    Besides, the Eurasian Economic Board will start working with a new composition.

    Eurasian Economic Union News
