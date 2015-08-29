ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Embassy in Turkey has celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The event was attended by well-known public and political figures of Turkey, diplomatic circles, students, as well as correspondents of the leading media. According to the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey, Kazakhstan's Ambassador Zhanseit Tuymebayev informed the guests about the history of modern Kazakhstan. He informed that the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan was adopted in 1995. The event is celebrated in Kazakhstan on August 30. Turkish representatives congratulated the Embassy and all citizens of Kazakhstan on the holiday. Social and political figures stressed the importance of implementing measures aimed at improving the legislation of the country through the realization of the Plan of the Nation and the five institutional reforms. Participants emphasized the role of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who initiated the institutional reforms, including the 100 steps of comprehensive measures for the modernization of the state. During the event participants also got acquainted with the history of the development, adoption and improvement of the Basic Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan.