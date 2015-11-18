ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Erbolat Dossayev has made a report at the Majilis' plenary session today regarding the bill "On national budget for 2016-2018", Kazinform reports.

According to the Minister, Kazakhstan's socio-economic development in the given period has been reviewed with the consideration of the following indicators: 1) adjustment of GDP by 982 bln 100 mln tenge in 2015; 2) change in USD exchange rate from 250 tenge to 300 tenge per a dollar; 3) and oil prices remaining at 40 U.S. dollars per barrel in 2016-2017 and 50 U.S. dollars per barrel in 2018-2020. As E.Dossayev said, real economic growth in a mid-term outlook will make 2.1% in 2016, 3.6% in 2017, 2.9% in 2018, 3.0% in 2019 and 3.2% in 2020. Nominal GDP is forecast at 45 trln 530 bln 500 mln tenge, that is 1 trln 525 bln 300 mln tenge higher against the indicator approved in August. By 2020 this figure will be increased by 63 trln 991 bln 500 mln tenge. Per capita GDP will rise from 8,600 U.S. dollars in 2016 to 11,500 U.S. dollars in 2020, the Minister added.