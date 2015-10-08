ASTANA-TARAZ. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has attended the unveiling ceremony of the monument to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Taraz today.

"As you know, today we have gathered here on the occasion of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. I wholeheartedly congratulate you on this historic milestone. The celebrations that began in Astana have reached Taraz and are of paramount important for the upcoming generation. If we don't show our youngsters how deep our history is, we won't be able to develop the idea of Mangilik Yel (Eternal Nation)," President Nazarbayev said at the ceremony. The Kazakh leader added that thanks to the events held within the framework of the celebrations of the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate Kazakhstani youth will get to know its history better. The President also expressed gratitude to members of the Kazakh diaspora from 17 foreign countries who gathered in Taraz. "I would like to thank everyone who came from abroad. The 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate shows that our nation has centuries-old history," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.