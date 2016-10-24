BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Held within the framework of the 8th COIFair-2016 in Beijing, the Kazakhstan-China Industrial and Cooperation Forum Invest in Kazakhstan brought together over 20 officials and businessmen from Kazakhstan and 80 reps of Chinese companies, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

The event was organized by the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) and JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment "KAZNEX INVEST" of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan with the support of the Kazakh Embassy in China and the Chinese diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.



Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Gulmira Issayeva told participants of the forum about Kazakhstan's investment climate, the system of state support of agro-industrial complex within the Agrobusiness-2010 Program and the attractiveness of Kazakhstan's trade sector.



Managing director of KAZNEX INVEST Dmitry Tkachenko gave a detailed insight into the Kazakhstan-China cooperation program in the sphere of production capacity and opportunities to invest into Kazakhstan's economy.



Deputy akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region Ratmir Akhmetov made a presentation of investment potential of North Kazakhstan region, whereas advisor to the Chairman of the National Chamber of Entrepreneurship "Atameken" Kuralai Kanakhina presented the Regional Entrepreneurship Development Map.



The Kazakh delegation also made presentation of such companies as JSC "Kazakhstan Development Bank", JSC "KZT Express", Assar Group and Galanz Bottlers.



"We will continue to organize such events in the future. We are planning to focus on the attraction of Chinese companies with international standards and competitive at foreign markets," general representative of KAZNEXT INVEST Agency in China and East Asia Kuanysh Amantai told Kazinform correspondent.



He expressed his gratitude to the Kazakh Embassy in China for support in organization of the forum and the Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan for visa support.