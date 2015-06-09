ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The loan market of Kazakhstan started in April to grow again, said the analytical service Ranking.kz.

In April, the volume of bank loans rose by 0.4 percent standing at 14.18 trillion Kazakh tenges (185.95 tenges = $1).

Over a year, between April 2014 and April 2015, Kazakh banks reduced lending activity. The market lost three percent (424 billion tenges).

April saw a positive signal for growth. Over the month 23 banks out of 35 increased their portfolios, Kazinform refers toTrend.az.