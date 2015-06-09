EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:00, 09 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan&#39;s loan market on the rise again

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The loan market of Kazakhstan started in April to grow again, said the analytical service Ranking.kz.

    In April, the volume of bank loans rose by 0.4 percent standing at 14.18 trillion Kazakh tenges (185.95 tenges = $1).

    Over a year, between April 2014 and April 2015, Kazakh banks reduced lending activity. The market lost three percent (424 billion tenges).

    April saw a positive signal for growth. Over the month 23 banks out of 35 increased their portfolios, Kazinform refers toTrend.az.

    Tags:
    World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!