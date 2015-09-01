EN
    08:45, 01 September 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan&#39;s machine-building sector to employ more than 13,000 people

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM More than 13,000 specialists will be provided with jobs in Kazakhstan's machine-building sector.

    As the Ministry of Investments and Development says, the next five-year plan of the governmental industrial-innovative development program aims at creating 4,606 jobs during the projects construction. 13,231 jobs will be provided after commissioning the projects. In general, the program aims at implementation of 39 projects in machine-building sphere.

