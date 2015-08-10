ASTANA. KAZINFORM A meeting of the Expert Board of the Security Council on "Migration and Demographic Policies of the Republic of Kazakhstan" was held today in Akorda under the chairmanship of the President's Aide - Security Council Secretary Nurlan Yermekbayev.

As the press service of Akorda informs, Minister of Helathcare and Social Development T.Duisenova, heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Administration, central governmental structures, local scientific-research institutions and NGOs experts participated in the meeting. The participants noted that internal and external migration, demographic policy have been important factors of Kazakhstan's sustainable development. Provision of academic and expert support in raising the efficiency of migration and demographic policies implementation were discussed in detail. The recommendations on regulation of external labour migration and optimization of internal migration flews with the consideraion of the country's economic development were developed as well. Upon completion of the meeting the Expert Board issued certain recommendations to be applied by the Security Council and governmental structures.