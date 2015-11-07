ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Brazilian specialist Jose Alesio da Silva have been added to the coaching staff of Kazakhstan's national futsal team, Sports.kz reports.

The 47-year-old Da Silva, commonly known as Alesio, is a former futsal player. He began his playing career with Voltorantin Pernambuco in his native Brazil. Alesio played for such clubs as FC Barcelona Futsal, Porto Alegre, Vasco de Gama, MFK Spartak Moskva and TTG -Java Yugorsk. He managed the following clubs: Kairat Almaty, Araz Naxcivan and Azerbaijan. Team Kazakhstan is head coached by another Brazilian specialist Ricardo Camara Sobral.