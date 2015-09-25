ASTANA. KAZINFORM The only children's television channel in Kazakhstan - Balapan - marks today its 5th anniversary.

"Five years ago our channel had only 10 own projects. To date the number of our products exceeds 50", CEO of the Board of Kazakhstan TV&Radio Corporation Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova said welcoming the guests at a festive concert in Astana dedicated to celebration Balapan's jubilee.

The channel aims at making all its projects meeting the spirit of time. "It is very important, because our young viewers have a big choice today. They enjoy a free access to the media space. They watch foreign TV channels. In such a tight competition we need to conform to high standards. Our little viewers get everything what relates to their upbringing. We offer the projects forming their world outlook, their attention to life and environment and love for nature," Mukhamedzhanova told in an interview to the journalists after the concert.

Balapan children's channel is a part of Kazakhstan TV & Radio Corporation and the only children's channel in Kazakhstan. It was opened in 2010 at the instruction of the Head of State. To date, the channel enjoys popularity both among the kids and adults.