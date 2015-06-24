ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Askhat Daulbayev met with the UK National Crime Agency Regional Coordinator in Central Asia Mr. Frederick Hellon on Tuesday (June 23), the press service of the Prosecutor General's office reports.

At the meeting, the sides focused on the interaction in the sphere of countering cybercrime. Issues of bilateral cooperation, in particular conducting joint operative-search activities, rendering legal assistance, exchange of information and experience and establishing contacts between the two authorities were discussed as well. Mr. A.Daulbaev commended the extensive experience of the UK in the field of combating the challenges and threats of the modern world, especially in the context of further development of existing relationships between the legal systems of Kazakhstan and the UK. He stressed the relevance of deepening of interaction in combating cybercrime and confirmed his interest in the British experience in the area of cyber protection of Internet industry. The Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan also expressed readiness to render assistance on the principle of reciprocity. The issues of extension of contractual legal framework were also touched upon during the meeting. Frederick Hellon, in turn, praised the role of Kazakhstani prosecution authorities in implementation of the country's international legal policy and said he is committed to cooperation on the issues of ensuring legality and regional security.