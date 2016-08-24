MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will put five battalions of S-300 air defense systems on combat duty in the near future as part of the integrated regional air defense network with Russia, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces said Wednesday.

Moscow completed free-of-charge deliveries of S-300 systems to Astana last year.

"Five battalions of S-300 air defense systems that have been delivered to Kazakhstan [by Russia] will be put on combat duty soon," Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev told reporters in Kazakh capital, Astana.





