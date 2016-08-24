EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:35, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan&#39;s S-300 systems to join integrated air defense with Russia

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will put five battalions of S-300 air defense systems on combat duty in the near future as part of the integrated regional air defense network with Russia, the commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces said Wednesday.

    Moscow completed free-of-charge deliveries of S-300 systems to Astana last year.

    "Five battalions of S-300 air defense systems that have been delivered to Kazakhstan [by Russia] will be put on combat duty soon," Col. Gen. Viktor Bondarev told reporters in Kazakh capital, Astana.



    Tags:
    Army Security Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!