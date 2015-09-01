ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang, the president's press service reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed how the agreements earlier reached at the meeting of Nursultan Nazarbayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be implemented. President Nazarbayev thanked Li Keqiang for his contribution to the development of Kazakh-Chinese relations and stressed the importance of his visit to Kazakhstan in December 2014. "You've contributed greatly to the formation of a new stage in Kazakhstan-China cooperation. Implementation of the agreements reached within the framework of your visit is in full swing in Kazakhstan," the Kazakh President noted. Nursultan Nazarbayev also emphasized that synergy of the "Nurly zhol" (Path of Light) and "New Silk Road" programs opens new opportunities for strategic partnership of the two nations. The Kazakh leader also added that Kazakhstan's section of the New Silk Road is fully completed. Li Keqiang, in turn, praised Nursultan Nazarbayev's role in strengthening of friendship between the people of Kazakhstan and China.