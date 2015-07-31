ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Participant of the XXVII International Olympiad in Informatics Márton Erdős from Hungary admits he is amazed by solicitous attitude of Kazakhstanis to their traditions.

"We've been here for a couple of days and already had a chance to familiarize with local culture. I'm truly amazed by solicitous attitude to traditions in Kazakhstan. You've managed to preserve everything up until now," Márton told Kazinform correspondent. Asked about the organization of the Olympiad in Almaty, he said that the event is a feast for students from all corners of the world. "We've become friends quickly. We talk a lot not only about Informatics, but also about other things. I would like to say a huge thank you to the organizers as they created wonderful conditions for representatives of various cultures and religions," Márton added. It is worth mentioning that according to preliminary results students from South Korea, Russia, the U.S. and China demonstrated the highest scores. The awarding ceremony is scheduled to be held on August 1.