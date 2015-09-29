ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The representatives of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" have taken part in Europe's largest international exhibition and conference on geodesy, geoinformatics and land management InterGeo - 2015 in Stuttgart (Germany).

According to Gulnara Nabiyeva, head of the department for the promotion and services of space system for Earth remote sensing (ERS), the exhibitions is sponsored by such well-known companies as Esri, Hexagon and Trimble. Kazakhstan's side was supported by JSC "National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST. In total, the conference was attended by about 15 thousand representatives from 500 organizations engaged in advanced technologies and system solutions in the field of geodesy and geo-informatics. For the first time JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" made a presentation of Kazakhstan's space system for remote sensing of the Earth. The exhibition stand of 28 square meters, which represented products and services of Kazakhstan's space system for remote sensing of the Earth, has been visited by thousands of participants of the conference. It should be noted that on the sidelines of the event Kazakhstani experts held talks with representatives of 50 foreign companies from 30 states.