ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Since 2010 Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the Customs Union countries has increased by 18%, said Director of the Department for International Economic Integration under the Ministry of National Economy Yernar Bakenov.

However, he stressed that in 2012-2013 our country's trade turnover grew by about 18-20%. In the last 1.5 years Kazakhstan's sales turnover began to decline. Mr. Bakenov stressed that this happened due to the general decline in prices of the main export commodities of the country. It is worth noting tjat the country's trade with third countries decreased by 37%, and the trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union - by 29%.

Earlier it was reported that since the launching of the Customs Union Kazakhstan's exports increased by 33%. The share of processed products in total volume of Kazakhstan's export increased from 45% to 53%.