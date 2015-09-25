ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev has visited Lianyungang city in Jiangsu province to take part in the opening ceremony of the 2nd International Logistics Exhibition " China Silk Road".

Taking the floor, the Ambassador told about the development of Kazakhstan's transit and transport potential and called on Chinese businessmen and exhibition participants to use our country's transit opportunities. He noted that Lianyungang port had been one of strategic points for Kazakhstan abroad and a key part of "Kazakhstan - Silk Road " program and "Nurly Zhol" new economic policy. More than 200 logistics and shipping companies of China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and other countries as well as Hong Kong joined the exhibition. Together with NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy President Askar Mamin, Sh. Nuryshev participated in a meeting with Governor of Jiangsu province Li Xueyong for discussing implementation of the KTZ-Jiangsu People's Government agreement on strategic partnership strengthening. The document provides for investing approximately 600 mln U.S.dollars in Khorgos-Eastern Gates industrial-logistics zone as well as the prospects of Lianyungang port development. The parties highlighted the importance of implementation of the agreements reached at the level of both countries' presidents on boosting bilateral investments and container transportations en Lianyungang -Almaty route and through Kazakhstan to other Central Asian and European countries.