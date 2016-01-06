MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Doctor of Economics and professor of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Zubenko believes that recent state-of-the-nation address by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev "Kazakhstan in a New Global Reality: Growth, Reforms, Development" addresses all key issues and suggests rethinking whether the measures assumed by the country meet the realias.

"The state-of-the-nation address is a program of actions, principles and parameters based on which Kazakhstan will go ahead. It addresses all Kazakhstanis, all social groups, business sector, and youth," professor Zubenko told Kazinform correspondent.

According to the expert, the state-of-the-nation address sets the task and Kazakhstanis should define their role in the development of the country themselves.

Professor Zubenko also praised the effectiveness of Kazakhstan's way of development. "Kazakhstan develops constantly. Look what has been done over the years of its independence," he said.