ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund JSC plans to shut down its offices abroad in early 2016.

According to Samruk Kazyna's CEO Umirzak Shukeyev, this step was agreed at a recent meeting with President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. "We have agreed that all Samruk Kazyna's subsidiaries will close down their overseas offices by the 1st of February 2016," Shukeyev said. In his words, only three overseas offices in Moscow, London and Beijing won't be closed.