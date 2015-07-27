GENEVA. KAZINFORM - Accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO) will inevitably lead to sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan, Director of Accessions Division of the organization Mr. Chiedu Osakwe told Kazinform correspondent prior to the official ceremony of Kazakhstan's entry into the WTO.

"This is a huge day for Kazakhstan as well as for the President of your country. Serious decisions have been made ahead of the country's accession to the WTO that will inevitably lead to sweeping reforms in Kazakhstan and make its economy better. The WTO member states welcome every ascending country, including Kazakhstan," Mr. Osakwe noted. In his words, during the negotiation process the Kazakh side and especially President Nursultan Nazarbayev displayed a great deal of competence and flexibility. Kazakhstan's negotiations with the WTO ended on June 10 and Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed the nation on the occasion on June 22 calling it a historic event.